- Fixed controller UI showing up as key button
- Tool UI was not showing
- Toggle to take out tool and put away
- Downstairs bookshelf prank was auto locking
- Added more coins downtown
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2549491
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2549492
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update