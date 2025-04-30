 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18290678 Edited 30 April 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed controller UI showing up as key button
  • Tool UI was not showing
  • Toggle to take out tool and put away
  • Downstairs bookshelf prank was auto locking
  • Added more coins downtown

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2549491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2549492
  • Loading history…
