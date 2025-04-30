We continue to improve "Sixteen and Pregnant"!

This update includes several noticeable changes that make the game more lively, convenient, and rich.

The main new feature is character blinking.

Now the characters look more alive, and the scenes less static.

The cinema scene has been reworked.

Choosing a movie has become simpler and more elegant, and most importantly — now, when Lyokha starts making moves, you can shift your attention to the screen and actually watch what's playing.

🏆 A new achievement has been added!

In addition, we’ve made some smaller fixes:

• Updated the style of character names.

• Removed Lida’s third reply to “What’s that?” — this is needed for progression.

• The link to our channel at the end of the game is now clickable.

• A new sticker has been added to the collection.

• All text bugs in the English version have been fixed.