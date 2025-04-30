 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18290551 Edited 30 April 2025 – 08:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More fixes for issues that came up after the release of the recent bigger update.

See here for a description of what else changed recently and how to continue playing your current campaign with older mods.

Changelog for 1.5.1.7

  • Fixed certain enemy armors using incorrect sound effects.

  • Fixed crash that could occur when retreating while a bro is swallowed by a Nachzehrer.

  • Fixed incorrect armor damage numbers on the ‘Destroy Armor’ and ‘Demolish Armor’ skill tooltips.

  • Reverted a change made to the Sunken Library fight that was causing softlocks under some circumstances.

Changed files in this update

