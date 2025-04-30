More fixes for issues that came up after the release of the recent bigger update.
See here for a description of what else changed recently and how to continue playing your current campaign with older mods.
Changelog for 1.5.1.7
Fixed certain enemy armors using incorrect sound effects.
Fixed crash that could occur when retreating while a bro is swallowed by a Nachzehrer.
Fixed incorrect armor damage numbers on the ‘Destroy Armor’ and ‘Demolish Armor’ skill tooltips.
Reverted a change made to the Sunken Library fight that was causing softlocks under some circumstances.
