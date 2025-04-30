Update Notice of "Soul Dossier" on April 30th

Dear Agents,

The server of "Soul Dossier" will undergo maintenance at 15:00 on April 30th (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be advanced or delayed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Good Luck Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the specified time!

"May Day Check-in Event"

"May Day Carnival Check-in Season, Log in for 7 Consecutive Days to Win Big Prizes!"

Event Time: After Version Update - May 9, 2025

During the event period, log in every day with a simple tap. Sign in for 7 consecutive days and your backpack will be filled with a wealth of rewards! Rare items, massive currency... No complicated tasks required, just relax and collect all the rewards! A must-do for May Day stay-at-homes. Miss it and you'll have to wait another year!

"May Day Exclusive Lottery Event - Colorful Wishes"

Event Time: After version update - May 16, 2025

Exclusive for May Day Holiday!!! The Colorful Wishes Pool is now open! Start with 300 spirit stones to customize your exclusive prize pool. No repeated draws, guaranteed surprises. Collect rare theme skin exchange coupons and more. Limited time until May 16. Don't miss out on these amazing rewards!!

After completing the reward draw, if the draw result appears abnormal, please restart the game and check.

Free Characters of the Week

• Agent Camp: Ge Yongming, He Ruoyao, Ling Zhengying, Ao Feng, Nan Gong Yichen, Xia Shiyu

• Simulated Ghost Camp: Spatula Maniac, Yang Qilang, Bai Qiulian, Black Wielder of the Oar

"Special Agent" Extra Free Characters of the Week

• Agent Camp: Ning Caichen, Na Lan Liandu, Man Lin, Wei Qingyu, Si Kong Xing, Bai Xue, Ouyang Miaomiao, Bai Zhi, Xiang Nannan

• Simulated Ghost Camp: Little Spider, Dracula, Ghostly Couple, Nine-Tailed Fox, Lei Zhenzi

"Star Diamond Mall: Shadow Dream"

Star Diamond Mall - Witch Theme Limited Time New Arrival

"Whispers in the shadows, dreams of the nightfall! Witch · Shadow Dream wears the night as her dress and dreams as her weapon, blending fear and temptation into one."

Event Time: After version update - June 4, 2025

The Star Diamond Treasure Box now features the Witch · Shadow Dream series of Star Diamond red outfits! Collect all to exchange for exclusive Witch · Shadow Dream items. Wearing the full set activates new skill effects and exclusive idle animations.

"Lucky Gift Box"

"The Lucky Gift Box has been upgraded with a huge selection of over a thousand outfits for you to draw!

The player-designed outfit 'Lin Muhuan - Naughty Cutie' is now available in the Lucky Gift Box~"

"Secret Silver Mall Rotation"

"Secret Silver Weaves Greetings, Warmly Enjoying Sweet Affection"

The new skins added to this issue of the "Secret Silver Mall" are:

"Xingtian - Blazing Flame of Heaven", "Wuzhi - Spirit Robe Veil - Qihuang", "Jiahui - Night Concealed Saintess", "Xiao Zhu - Sweet Star of Zhu Lan"

"Su Qingli - Fairy Butterfly Dance", "He Ruoyao - Crimson Embroidery of Beauty", "Nan Gong Yichen - White Dew Saintess", "Xiao Li - Asmodia"

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Series: He Ruoyao - Green Wheat and Willow Shadows & Luo Fang - Gossamer and Pure Orchid"

"Star Diamond Ranking / Good Luck Ranking"

Event Time: After version update - May 22, 23:59:59

The top of the Star Diamond Ranking can win a Star Diamond Luminous Treasure Box! The top of the Good Luck Ranking can win a Theme Rare Treasure Box!

Participate in the corresponding ranking by drawing the corresponding treasure box. The more times you draw, the higher your ranking and the richer the rewards. Draw treasure boxes to boost your ranking and win a high-quality fashion treasure box for sure!

"Skin Renamed: Merry-Go-Round"

"Angelica dahurica - Sweet Spell Trojan" has now been renamed "Angelica dahurica - Merry-Go-Round"

【New Features Added】

New items - Revival Talisman, Squid Ink Bag, and Tai Chi Bagua Mirror have been added to the training ground.

【Bug Fixes】