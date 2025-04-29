Dear subjects,

Thanks for all your support and feedback, we bring you the latest update based on them.

[Performance Improvements and New Features]

Added controller support

Adjusted the Realm of Jungle ending to a small victory

[Bug Fixes]

The following list might contain spoilers; read at your own risk.

Fixed an issue where specific branches of the Apocalyptic Storm event wouldn't trigger subsequent content

Fixed an issue with incorrect Epilogue trigger conditions for Zephyr as a noble in the Sage Nation ending

Gifts given during Focus of The Bathhouse event will be removed

Fixed an issue where Alim's followers wouldn't come to help during the rebellion after visiting Alim's Dog Den

Fixed an issue where nothing could be placed in the Adventurer's Tavern after placing a Conviction during the Guesthouse event

Fixed an issue where sending the Roaming Swordsman directly during the Midnight Blade event wouldn't trigger the subsequent event "Stop Now"

Fixed an issue where the Epilogues for Deadline Day and the God of Wishes weren't triggering

Fixed an issue where the Call of Flames event wouldn't trigger if the King of Flames was present before or after Dawn's Completion

Fixed an issue where Maggie would lose her Epilogue in the Conqueror's Cage ending if she both received a promotion and became Vizier

Fixed an issue with configuration errors related to placing the Bloodshed Card in the "Stop Now" event

Fixed an issue where the "You Are the Last One" event would automatically start when ignored

Fixed an issue where the Roaming Swordsman would be incorrectly removed before being defeated in the "You Are the Last One" event

Fixed an issue where Jawad's gold amount would display incorrectly if ignored in the Gold Coin Dowry event

Fixed an issue where Badriyyah's Epilogue conditions were missing in the Realm of Game ending

Improved the trigger conditions for Jabal's Epilogue in the Realm of Jungle ending

Fixed an issue where Qais' Epilogue wouldn't trigger in the Escape to China ending

Fixed an issue with incorrect wife death conditions in the Lone Star ending

Fixed an issue with configuration errors in the wife death condition settings

Fixed an issue with mysterious aid can copy the Little Moon

Fixed an issue with card detail sometimes can't be closed in Fate Ledger

Feedback：

