Dear players,

We are going to release an update to fix many issues that you care about! It will improve the game’s stability and player experience. The server will be down for maintenance.

Maintenance Time

12:30 to 13:30 am, APR 30, 2025 UTC+8

Balance

Added different effects triggered upon transformation for Alternate.

The Burning Man: Applies 6 stacks of Burn to nearby players.

Bloom Split: Slows nearby players for 2 seconds.

Mistwalker: Creates a patch of mist beneath the feet of nearby players.

Betrayer

The Reaper

Now reveals its target to all players after a brief delay.

Upon the target's death, it drops 3 additional Hearts and advances the Reaper's Evolution.

No longer triggers permanent Mark of Death when health falls below 50.

Character

Psychologist

Mind Reading: Now always verifies the identities of two players. If fewer than two players are selected by nightfall, random surviving players will be chosen to fill the remaining slots.

"We believe that verifying two players provides a safe experience for the Psychologist. However, verifying only one player—especially if that player is an Alternate—creates a poor experience for that player, as it can lead to the game ending prematurely with little suspense.

Priest

Cycle of Life: Now marks an operator every night, rather than only marking one when a player dies during the day. Additionally, the display of the Priest’s passive skill buff has been optimized—it now keeps track of which players have been marked in the past.

Identity Verification Simplification

All identity verification effects now only return "Operator" or "Not an Operator" results. The previous verification logic (such as "Alternate", "Not an Alternate", or "Others") has been completely removed.

This change was made to: - Lower the cognitive barrier of identity information - Balance the information asymmetry between Alternate and Betrayer when facing Investigators

Affected Abilities/Items:

• Truth Department (Inquisitor's passive)

• Cycle of Life and Death (Priest's passive)

• Mind Reading (Psychologist's active)

• Lie Detector (Item)

• Empathy (Mutation)

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the Lone Echo in monster swarm would incorrectly drop materials

Fixed an issue that prevented the Director from properly marking other players