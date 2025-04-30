 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18290223 Edited 30 April 2025 – 04:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

v17-pre11
Changes:

  • AI is now less aggressive about ordering+stockpiling planes (unless they have the Hoarder trait)
  • Tweaks to how the used market works.
    • Can now 'find more planes' to immediately source some extra used planes, which will be extra expensive.
    • Planes will now sit on the used market for longer before despawning.
  • Tried to make the 'Models' UI a little clearer.
  • Plane cost and labor unit cost tweaks
    • Doubled production line base capacity as well as how much capacity investing provides.
    • Moderate increase to all plane mile costs.
    • Moderate decrease to small plane labor unit costs.
    • Moderate increase to large plane labor unit costs.
  • New planes
    • Redone Midvale lineup: PAX-125 (discontinued), PAX-200, PAX-250, PAX-350, PAX-350ER, PAX-600
    • Expanded Sawtelle lineup: Atto (discontinued), Pico, Micro
  • Upgrade changes
    • Nerfed capacity and range upgrades; capacity now tops out at 107.5% of original capacity, range at 140%.
    • Cost and build time now usually increases with new blocks.
  • Maintenance speed has been buffed by 33%
  • Having a hangar at an airport will boost maintenance speed.
    Bugfixes:
  • Fixed bug where production line investment costs were being calculated incorrectly client-side.
  • Fixed bug where you cannot invest in a production line when it has 200% efficiency.
  • Fixed bug where when a new model became available, the manufacturer would panic when trying to find a production line for it.

Windows Depot 2897241
