v17-pre11
Changes:
- AI is now less aggressive about ordering+stockpiling planes (unless they have the Hoarder trait)
- Tweaks to how the used market works.
- Can now 'find more planes' to immediately source some extra used planes, which will be extra expensive.
- Planes will now sit on the used market for longer before despawning.
- Tried to make the 'Models' UI a little clearer.
- Plane cost and labor unit cost tweaks
- Doubled production line base capacity as well as how much capacity investing provides.
- Moderate increase to all plane mile costs.
- Moderate decrease to small plane labor unit costs.
- Moderate increase to large plane labor unit costs.
- New planes
- Redone Midvale lineup: PAX-125 (discontinued), PAX-200, PAX-250, PAX-350, PAX-350ER, PAX-600
- Expanded Sawtelle lineup: Atto (discontinued), Pico, Micro
- Upgrade changes
- Nerfed capacity and range upgrades; capacity now tops out at 107.5% of original capacity, range at 140%.
- Cost and build time now usually increases with new blocks.
- Maintenance speed has been buffed by 33%
- Having a hangar at an airport will boost maintenance speed.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed bug where production line investment costs were being calculated incorrectly client-side.
- Fixed bug where you cannot invest in a production line when it has 200% efficiency.
- Fixed bug where when a new model became available, the manufacturer would panic when trying to find a production line for it.
Changed depots in preview branch