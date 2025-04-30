Void Eye and the Undo Button are set to be released on May 22nd. Before then, we want to make a few more balance adjustments.
Balance Adjustments
Hound
- ATK 253→246（-3%）
Developer's Note: Hound is still relatively strong in the high MMR range, and this change aims to bring Hound down to Arclight's power level.
Arclight
- HP 4004→4204（+5%）
Developer's Note: More HP will help Arclight fight better against units like Hounds and Mustangs.
Overlord
- [Launcher Overload] Cost 250→300
Developer's Note: After Overlord's base range increase, the usage rate of [Launcher Overload] became too high. We hope to slightly reduce the cost-effectiveness of this Tech.
Sabertooth
-
Attack Interval 3.6s→3.4s
-
ATK 8360→7858（-6%）
Developer's Note: Sabretooth's pick rate is still too low. After this change, the Sabretooth will have the same DPS as before, but its ability to fight against small and medium-sized units will be improved.
Marksman
- [Assault Mode]'s ATK bonus 30%→50%
Developer's Note: The current pick rate of Marksman is a bit low, and we aim to give Marksman players more options by buffing the [Assault Mode].
