 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18290184 Edited 30 April 2025 – 10:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Void Eye and the Undo Button are set to be released on May 22nd. Before then, we want to make a few more balance adjustments.

Balance Adjustments

Hound

  • ATK 253→246（-3%）
    Developer's Note: Hound is still relatively strong in the high MMR range, and this change aims to bring Hound down to Arclight's power level.

Arclight

  • HP 4004→4204（+5%）
    Developer's Note: More HP will help Arclight fight better against units like Hounds and Mustangs.

Overlord

  • [Launcher Overload] Cost 250→300
    Developer's Note: After Overlord's base range increase, the usage rate of [Launcher Overload] became too high. We hope to slightly reduce the cost-effectiveness of this Tech.

Sabertooth

  • Attack Interval 3.6s→3.4s

  • ATK 8360→7858（-6%）
    Developer's Note: Sabretooth's pick rate is still too low. After this change, the Sabretooth will have the same DPS as before, but its ability to fight against small and medium-sized units will be improved.

Marksman

  • [Assault Mode]'s ATK bonus 30%→50%
    Developer's Note: The current pick rate of Marksman is a bit low, and we aim to give Marksman players more options by buffing the [Assault Mode].

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitsteamglobal Steel Warzone Depot Windows Depot 669331
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchina Depot 669333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link