- Save System Overhaul: The enhanced save functionality now accurately records the current game state. Upon loading a save, players will return directly to the scene and progress they saved, ensuring a seamless experience and significantly improving gameplay.
- Art and UI Improvements: We’ve refined certain visual assets and user interface elements, from color schemes to layout, polishing every detail for a more beautiful and fluid overall appearance.
- New B-Key Shortcut: A quick-skip dialog feature via the B key (right mouse button) has been added. When replaying sections or skipping dialogue, players can simply press B to swiftly bypass dialog, streamlining game progression.
- Logo Expansion: Added a Japanese title logo and a Traditional Chinese logo to further enhance language support and cater to the aesthetic and cultural preferences of players in different regions.
- Notebook Fix: Resolved an issue where the dialog log interface behaved abnormally the first time the notebook was opened, ensuring players can view and navigate their dialog history without any problems.
- UI Scroll Fix: Fixed a bug where the UI scrollbar couldn’t automatically track the selected position on first open. Now, whether opening for the first time or during subsequent use, the scrollbar precisely locates the focus for more convenient and efficient navigation.
Changed files in this update