30 April 2025 Build 18289965 Edited 30 April 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey heroes, to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of Sherwood Extreme's release, we present Sunshine Patch 1.6 and a permanent free demo, available now! The full game is on a major discount, so tell your friends. Explore the hideout in daylight for the first time ever. ☀️

Sherwood Extreme has been our most popular game ever with over 140,000 players. We are so grateful for the friendly community it has attracted and 73 years of cumulative playtime. Thank you! ❤️

Join us on Discord to learn about our upcoming game, a sci-fi roguelite shooter. If you enjoyed Sherwood, you won't want to miss the reveal this summer!

Sincerely,
Salaar and Gabriel
CAGE Studios 🔓

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/48115/CAGE_Studios/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Sherwood Extreme Closed Beta Internal Depot 1340182
