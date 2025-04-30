 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18289891 Edited 30 April 2025 – 04:13:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added achievements

  • Finished custom user room option. To understand how to use this, please see the attached video.

  • Added new function in Play Mode to take a screenshot for the current table's Main Menu tile image. Press P to take the screenshot.

  • Made Play Mode 60 cycle hum localized to the power supply in the played cabinet.

  • Added new Settings option to play or not play the 60 cycle hum noise in Play Mode.

  • Fixed tilt mech Edit Mode

  • Added fix to prevent deletion of playfield

  • Fixed duplication issue with inserts

Changed files in this update

