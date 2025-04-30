Added achievements

Finished custom user room option. To understand how to use this, please see the attached video.

Added new function in Play Mode to take a screenshot for the current table's Main Menu tile image. Press P to take the screenshot.

Made Play Mode 60 cycle hum localized to the power supply in the played cabinet.

Added new Settings option to play or not play the 60 cycle hum noise in Play Mode.

Fixed tilt mech Edit Mode

Added fix to prevent deletion of playfield