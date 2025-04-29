Hey Galaxy Gamers,

It's been almost exactly a month since we launched our game on March 27, 2025.

We've been overwhelmed with the feedback, both positive and constructive.

We just released an update to the game, v1.0.3, that contains optimisations, localisation fixes, new languages and bug fixes. More details about the changes are below.

Additions

Add new languages: Italian, Korean and Traditional Chinese.

Added some missing roles and names from the development team to the Credits screen.

(Single player) Add the ability to skip the dialogue during the medals presentation after a single player mission is completed.

Changes

The likelihood of minigames "Gastronomer" and "Puff Panic" to appear earlier was slightly increased.

Adjust the feeling of gravity for the thrown bombs in the minigame "Gravapult"

In the minigame "Gastronomer", add a label above the Gastronomer's head that appears when the Gastronomer eats players and scores points (+1, +2, etc)

Allow pausing in multiplayer during the countdown

(Single player) Edited some levels in Spark’s single player challenges to make them more achievable

(Single player) Changed some time requirements for a few single player missions.

(Single player) During the dialogue at the beginning of a level, we changed “Hold to skip”, with a single press “Skip dialogue”

(Single player) Hid the "Coming soon" options for now. We want to update the game with new content in the single player campaign. But can't guarantee how soon we'll be able to do that.

Bug fixes

Fix the message on the welcome screen that mentioned wishlisting.

Fix localization issues that were sprinkled around the game. In some cases, certain labels weren't being localized. In other cases, the font wasn't being updated on some labels.

Fix some bugs in the minigame "Event Horizon". One bug sometimes caused notifications to appear too often on the right of the screen when ghosts would die. Another buy caused planets to sometimes be placed on top of one another.

Fix a music playback issue in single player when launching or being asked to launch the tutorial.

Change the method of rendering character outlines- it is more efficient.

The glyphs in the tooltips within the practice area change depending on the players that have dropped in.

More small bugs and optimisations

Buy our game:

We haven't yet updated the demo with all the changes above, but that will happen VERY soon!

Thank you so much for supporting this small, Australian indie studio. We can't wait to start working on our next game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2318660

What's Next?

We will continue to improve the game and fix bugs for another month or so, but after that we will stop focusing on Galaxy Games and move onto other projects.

We do have some ideas for new games that will involve our Which Way Up Celestial characters. We are excited to prototype them and see how they feel. If you're interested in hearing more about that as it happens, make sure you follow our social channels below.

SOCIALS: [TikTok] | [Twitter] | [Instagram] | [Website]

With love,

The Turtle Flip team