Bug Fixes

There was a bug that was putting Natasha as a kid into the party along with Natasha when she sneaks away from the campfire. This was a bug leftover from the old version of the game. It has been fixed.

There were a couple obscure image files missing that wouldn't cause anything noticeable at first but it would trigger a looping check that would get worse and worse as the play session progressed. It would eventually bog down the game's code execution and cause problems in seemingly unrelated ways. This would sometimes later manifest as a soft-lock or a failed sprite load or a even cause certain animations or screen flashes to get skipped.

Certain enemies were dropping items from a discontinued loot table. This would manifest as receiving items marked by a red X. These enemies have had their loot tables corrected.

There was a shop that sold the combat item Old Spellbook for 0 gold. Old Spellbooks are supposed to be a find-only item so they have been removed from that shop.

There was a bug that was causing Natasha to go missing from the party on the map between the Imperial Camp and the balloon. This has been fixed.

There was a treasure chest sitting rather conspicuously off to one side in the forest where Ogin and Gobsworth run with the worgs to find Natasha. When opened, it would show a "Phoenix Egg" card. This was an old treasure chest event from a long time ago. I have no idea how it got there or why I never noticed it before but it's gone now.

I fixed several bugs over the past few weeks regarding the Vanessa character popping up when she's supposed to be elsewhere. I have now found the main source of this issue and fixed it.

There was a problem with Eastpoint's entrance event not properly checking which way the player entered from. This has been fixed. The player character will now enter the Eastpoint map from the proper direction.

The Misty Marshes outside Eastpoint were supposed to be a 1-time zone so that players wouldn't be subjected to a long walk every time they needed to leave Eastpoint from that side. This has been fixed. Players no longer have to travel through the Misty Marsh maps after completing it the first time.

"Your treasure hunter has returned. They didn't find anything this time." This has been fixed. If you encountered this bug it was a result of accidentally triggering content from the planned Expansion Pack. There is a lot of work already done just in case I am able to reach my goal and continue development into the next game. This particular bug was manifesting in a very annoying way so I would like to apologize to any players who encountered it. If you see any of the following content in-game, please consider it a bug and report it as it is actually content meant for the next game: Anything to do with base building or hiring NPCs, class changing, dual-techs/triple-techs/etc, party swapping, or multiple inventories. I did this as a foresight to maintain player save file integrity even through multiple expansions.

The fight with Gafgaren aboard the Imperial Ship was poor design on my part. To players who had leveled up enough by that encounter, it would not be apparent that Gafgaren could not be defeated at that time. This resulted in at least one player having their time wasted attempting to defeat him. To prevent any other players from suffering the same fate, and for the sake of better game design, the Gafgaren fight aboard the Imperial Ship has been re-designed as an in-battle scene rather than a fight the player is expected to lose.

A bug was reported where a pathing route problem during the Bridge Troll scene would effectively soft-lock the game because the player character couldn't reach it's destination. After several attempts, I was not able to replicate this bug so I reworked the scene's pathing anyways just in case. I'm thankful for this report because it also made me realize there were some character emotes missing from the scene, making it feel sort of flat and bland (at least to me). So while I was doing the pathing I also added in some character emotes to inject a little more life into that scene.