Major 30 April 2025 Build 18289563 Edited 30 April 2025 – 03:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We just released a Beyond Eden: Dear Edward 1.3.0 version.
From this version you can play the game in Vietnamese.
Thanks the Rạp Xiếc for the wonderful work!

This means that starting today, both Beyond Eden and Beyond Eden: Dear Edward will be playable in Vietnamese!! To celebrate the addition of the new language to the game, there’s a 30% off sale on Steam.

Beyond Eden (Store page)
Beyond Eden: Dear Edward (Store page)

Steam sale ends 14 May.

Also, the demo version is also available in Vietnamese from now on!

