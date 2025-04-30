Thank you all so much for your love and testing of my game.

If you find any bugs or have suggestions, please fill out the survey!

This update mainly addresses some tricky issues. Since I’m a solo developer, my time is very limited. From now on, unless there are critical bugs, there will be no more new content updates for the PlayTest version of Loafing Town. I’ll be focusing on the development of future versions.

Upcoming tests will be small-scale, and I’ll announce the times on my X account @Tenffy_Z (outside Mainland China) and QQ group: 585750932 (Mainland China). Finally, heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped test Loafing Town before the public release.

Additions:



Added toggle for altar reminders

Added survey button

Added anti-mistouch bar at hero height to prevent desktop clicks

Chaos level cap increased to 80

Fixes:



Fixed issue where heroes wouldn't age after long AFK time

Fixed gold display overflow issue at the altar

Fixed cost display overflow issue for monster summoning

Fixed issue where monsters wouldn't respawn after final stage

Fixed issue where boss could reduce hero HP to negative

Adjustments:

