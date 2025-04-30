Dear Tacticians,

Thank you for diving into the world of Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch. It means the world to us as we continue refining the game throughout Early Access. We've received reports of some bugs, and we're rolling out a patch to address them!

Patch Schedule

PT: 10 AM, April 30, 2025

ET: 1 PM, April 30, 2025

CEST: 7 PM, April 30, 2025

KST: 2 AM, May 1, 2025

Here are the changes within version 0.08.023 that we’ve made to the game:

Fixed an issue where mouse clicks would be unresponsive after using a resonance stone purchased from the Shop

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server!

-ODS Team

DISCORD | X | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TWITCH

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2530490/Lost_Eidolons_Veil_of_the_Witch/