 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18289533 Edited 30 April 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Tacticians,

Thank you for diving into the world of Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch. It means the world to us as we continue refining the game throughout Early Access. We've received reports of some bugs, and we're rolling out a patch to address them!

Patch Schedule

PT: 10 AM, April 30, 2025
ET: 1 PM, April 30, 2025
CEST: 7 PM, April 30, 2025
KST: 2 AM, May 1, 2025

Here are the changes within version 0.08.023 that we’ve made to the game:

  • Fixed an issue where mouse clicks would be unresponsive after using a resonance stone purchased from the Shop

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server!

-ODS Team

DISCORD | X | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TWITCH

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2530490/Lost_Eidolons_Veil_of_the_Witch/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2530491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link