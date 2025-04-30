 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18289498 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
After the successful launch of SubwaySim 2, we're excited to release our first patch, addressing some of the valuable feedback we've already received from the community!
Here's the changelog:

  • Added horn functionality for HK and A3L92 vehicles
    Players can now activate the horn via the standard control keybinding.

  • HK: Fixed non-functional wiper in the D coach
    The wiper now animates correctly and responds to weather changes.

  • A3L92: Corrected misaligned couplings between cars
    Couplings now connect seamlessly and maintain proper visual alignment.

