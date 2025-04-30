After the successful launch of SubwaySim 2, we're excited to release our first patch, addressing some of the valuable feedback we've already received from the community!
If you're enjoying the game, we’d really appreciate it if you took a moment to leave a review on Steam. Your feedback not only means a lot to us, but it also helps us continue improving the game for everyone.
Here's the changelog:
-
Added horn functionality for HK and A3L92 vehicles
Players can now activate the horn via the standard control keybinding.
-
HK: Fixed non-functional wiper in the D coach
The wiper now animates correctly and responds to weather changes.
-
A3L92: Corrected misaligned couplings between cars
Couplings now connect seamlessly and maintain proper visual alignment.
Changed files in this update