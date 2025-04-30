 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18289454 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

The latest update for April is available now and brings a number of fixes and improvements:

  • Corrected Fends

  • Adjusted Ball Hold Penalties

  • Improved Stability

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2340870/Rugby_25/

**

Social Channels

**
[Rugby 25 Twitter](https://x.com/rugbythegame style=button) [Rugby 25 Facebook](https://facebook.com/rugbythegame style=button) [Rugby 25 Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/rugbythegame/ style=button) [Rugby 25 Subreddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Rugby24/ style=button)
[Big Ant EA Support](https://early.bigant.com style=button) [Big Ant Twitter](https://x.com/bigantstudios style=button) [Big Ant Forums](https://board.bigant.com/c/rugby-25/7 style=button) [Big Ant website](https://www.bigant.com/ style=button)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2340871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link