Pilots,

The invasion is upon us. The aliens are at our doorstep, and the fate of Earth rests on your shoulders. Deploy your mech and defend our planet with everything you’ve got!

New to the Fight?

Starvaders is the ultimate fusion of grid-based tactical combat and deckbuilding strategy, placing you in command of a formidable mech during humanity’s last stand against alien invaders.

The fate of the world rests on your shoulders, choose from 3 distinct Mech classes and 10 pilots, each with their own unique stories, card pools and artifacts. Discover game-breaking combos, rewind time to alter your fate, and protect the future of humanity in this endlessly replayable roguelike!

Main Features

Craft the ultimate deck from the 400+ unique cards and artifacts available!

Choose from 3 powerful mechs, each with completely distinct playstyles and mechanics

Master 10 diverse pilots, each adding new cards, mechanics, and a personal backstory!

Use Chrono Tokens to rewind time, undo mistakes, or land that perfect combo

Battle through the multi-part story campaign and uncover a secret finale!

Endless replayability with ascending difficulties, daily runs, and challenge modes

Designed for clarity and intuition—no long tutorials, no wiki required, just pure tactical deckbuilding

Message from the Pengonauts

We finally released! It’s been a long (nearly 4 years!) but incredible journey, and we want to express our genuine appreciation for all of you who have played, enjoyed, and supported StarVaders during our development.

We'd like to say a special thanks to all of our beta testers who’ve played a key role in shaping StarVaders into what it is today, and a thank you to everyone for joining us on this journey! We hope you’ll stick with us to see where the Pengonauts’ adventures lead next!

Join your Fellow Pilots

Compare decks, swap strategies, and prepare for battle with your fellow pilots in our Discord server!

Support for StarVaders

We’ve been asked quite a lot in the run up to launch, and we’ve made both the Soundtrack and a Supporter pack available from today. If you’d like to support us, please consider checking them out.

Dig the soundtrack? You can pick up the full album of plasterbrain’s amazing tracks. Awesome beats to fight aliens to!

Want to support us develop StarVaders (and more!) even further? Pick up the Supporter pack and receive three custom cosmetic skins for Roxy, Shun and Iris!

Check out Fighter Ace Roxy, Biopunk Shun and Lil Witch Iris: