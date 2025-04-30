 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18289103 Edited 30 April 2025 – 02:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.4 — Hotfix

Legacy-Save Deckbuilder Lock: Fixed a critical bug that trapped players in the Deckbuilder when loading a save from the old demo or any version prior to 1.0.3. All saves should now load and function normally.

