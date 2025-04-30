Version 1.0.4 — Hotfix
Legacy-Save Deckbuilder Lock: Fixed a critical bug that trapped players in the Deckbuilder when loading a save from the old demo or any version prior to 1.0.3. All saves should now load and function normally.
