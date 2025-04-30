Bug fixes:

☑ Fixed the problem that the terrain will disappear when the global illumination setting is low or medium

☑ Increase the maximum number of tamed pets to 10

☑ Fixed the problem that the quest system does not save progress

☑ Allow player respawn at the death location

☑ Increase the initial stamina of the player

☑ Modify quest

☑ Fixed the problem that small palm trees cannot be cut down

☑ Fixed some localization translation errors

☑ Temporarily removed the production of flower pots, and the planting system will be updated soon

☑ Because the map is too large, add a new trader NPC to the Island map

☑ UI adjustment

☑ Terrain optimization

☑ Server optimization and maintenance

☑ Reduce the sound of felled trees