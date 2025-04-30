Bug fixes:
☑ Fixed the problem that the terrain will disappear when the global illumination setting is low or medium
☑ Increase the maximum number of tamed pets to 10
☑ Fixed the problem that the quest system does not save progress
☑ Allow player respawn at the death location
☑ Increase the initial stamina of the player
☑ Modify quest
☑ Fixed the problem that small palm trees cannot be cut down
☑ Fixed some localization translation errors
☑ Temporarily removed the production of flower pots, and the planting system will be updated soon
☑ Because the map is too large, add a new trader NPC to the Island map
☑ UI adjustment
☑ Terrain optimization
☑ Server optimization and maintenance
☑ Reduce the sound of felled trees
Changed files in this update