 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18288984 Edited 30 April 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes:

☑ Fixed the problem that the terrain will disappear when the global illumination setting is low or medium
☑ Increase the maximum number of tamed pets to 10
☑ Fixed the problem that the quest system does not save progress
☑ Allow player respawn at the death location
☑ Increase the initial stamina of the player
☑ Modify quest
☑ Fixed the problem that small palm trees cannot be cut down
☑ Fixed some localization translation errors
☑ Temporarily removed the production of flower pots, and the planting system will be updated soon
☑ Because the map is too large, add a new trader NPC to the Island map
☑ UI adjustment
☑ Terrain optimization
☑ Server optimization and maintenance
☑ Reduce the sound of felled trees

Changed files in this update

Depot 2684371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link