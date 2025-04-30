Graphical improvements to environment
New Air Horn grenade
New Death Sound Fx
Added two new musical tracks (ZEION, FFURIOUS)
Added two new playable characters
Adjusted background SFX
Patch notes for Soundkilla beta v 1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Graphical improvements to environment
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2888191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update