30 April 2025 Build 18288944 Edited 30 April 2025 – 02:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Graphical improvements to environment
New Air Horn grenade
New Death Sound Fx
Added two new musical tracks (ZEION, FFURIOUS)
Added two new playable characters
Adjusted background SFX

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2888191
