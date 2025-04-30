★ Fully upgraded self-developed engine. Control two characters simultaneously, explore a larger open world, and enjoy more freedom in adventure—all while running smoothly even on low-end machines.

★ Use explosive barrels with various attributes to blast fish and monsters. Use bouncing fruits to soar into the sky or dive into the sea. Thousands of diverse items await.

★ Freely combine weapons, and switch the gender and class of either character at any time: Sword skills have fire attributes, staff skills have ice attributes, bow skills have decay attributes, and blade skills have lightning attributes.

Fire + Ice = Vapor damage

Fire + Decay = Burning decay damage

Lightning + Decay = Overload damage

Lightning + Ice = Frostshock damage

★ Day and night cycles under the moon and flowers, with a companion dual-character system. Watch sunsets in the courtyard, tend your vegetable garden, raise horses, capture all kinds of pets, blast fish and monsters, farm, cook, hunt, gather, raise pets, race pets, trigger elemental reactions, bounce through the skies, fight, explore, treasure hunt, idle, and team up…

A truly immersive open-world game where the dual-character system lets you switch freely between two characters. Embark on an adventure with the one in your heart, and witness the beauty of the world together as flowers bloom and fall…