New Content:

New Weekly Ticket menu upgrades to gain free hero levels after a completed wave and to increase the chance for 2x Supreme Runes drop from the Supreme Shadow boss.

New Tournament menu upgrades to skip enemy HP increases after a completed wave and to increase the Supreme Shadow spawn chance.

General Changes:

Capped Progressive Exp Supreme Runes at level 999. New powerful late game rank exp sources will be introduced in a later update.

Changed the name of "Mini Shadow" to "Supreme Shadow" to better match his Supreme Runes reward.

Changed the color of the Ancient Shadow boss to better match the color of runes that he rewards.

Supreme Boss/Runes/Shards Changes:

The Supreme Shards resource was completely removed. This was a useless and redundant middleman resource since it could only be used on one item.

Any remaining Supreme Shards you had were automatically converted to the max affordable Supreme Runes.

The Supreme Shadow boss now drops Supreme Runes upon death, just like the Ancient Shadow drops normal runes. It is more consistent and streamlined this way.

The spawn rate of Supreme Shadows was significantly reduced, since every single kill now gives you a Supreme Rune (whereas it previously took dozens of kills to get one rune).

The Technology upgrade that previously increased Supreme Shards drop was changed to increase the Supreme Boss spawn chance.

For those of you who just reached wave 10k and unlocked Supreme Runes, you will get a significant bonus spawn rate on your first 100 Supreme Shadows to make up for the fact that your first few Supreme Runes were much cheaper back when the Shards resource was used.

Automation workshops related to the Supreme Shadow were rebalanced (higher costs and cooldowns, and lower max levels) to maintain balance with all these other changes. If you were previously above the new max levels, you will be automatically set back to the new max. You may think this is unfair and you wasted time/resources, but actually it balances out because everyone else now has a much higher cost and upgrade time to deal with, whereas you are already done with the cheaper/shorter times (even if you went over the new max).