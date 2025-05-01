New Content:
15 New Supreme Runes available after passing wave 20k.
New Tournament menu upgrades to skip enemy HP increases after a completed wave and to increase the Supreme Shadow spawn chance.
New Weekly Ticket menu upgrades to gain free hero levels after a completed wave and to increase the chance for 2x Supreme Runes drop from the Supreme Shadow boss.
General Changes:
Changed the color of the Ancient Shadow boss to better match the color of runes that he rewards.
Changed the name of "Mini Shadow" to "Supreme Shadow" to better match his Supreme Runes reward.
Capped Progressive Exp Supreme Runes at level 999. New powerful late game rank exp sources will be introduced in a later update.
Added more Tournament Tiers after wave 30k, spaced out every 5k waves.
Supreme Boss/Runes/Shards Changes:
The Supreme Shards resource was completely removed. This was a useless and redundant middleman resource since it could only be used on one item.
Any remaining Supreme Shards you had were automatically converted to the max affordable Supreme Runes.
The Supreme Shadow boss now drops Supreme Runes upon death, just like the Ancient Shadow drops normal runes. It is more consistent and streamlined this way.
The spawn rate of Supreme Shadows was significantly reduced, since every single kill now gives you a Supreme Rune (whereas it previously took dozens of kills to get one rune).
The Technology upgrade that previously increased Supreme Shards drop was changed to increase the Supreme Boss spawn chance.
For those of you who just reached wave 10k and unlocked Supreme Runes, you will get a significant bonus spawn rate on your first 100 Supreme Shadows to make up for the fact that your first few Supreme Runes were much cheaper back when the Shards resource was used.
Automation workshops related to the Supreme Shadow were rebalanced (higher costs and cooldowns, and lower max levels) to maintain balance with all these other changes. If you were previously above the new max levels, you will be automatically set back to the new max. You may think this is unfair and you wasted time/resources, but actually it balances out because everyone else now has a much higher cost and upgrade time to deal with, whereas you are already done with the cheaper/shorter times (even if you went over the new max).
In conclusion, this is a net positive change for everyone. The new formula should allow you to earn Supreme Runes nearly twice as fast as you previously did with the Shards resource.
QoL Improvements:
Boss rush no longer automatically turns off when you fail a wave.
Removed notification spam from extra boss spawns. This notification will now appear over the boss on the map when he spawns.
Massive performance improvements.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed memory leak causing enemies to become unkillable or stop spawning.
Various other minor bug fixes and UI corrections.
