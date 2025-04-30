Version number 0.9.2.0

April 29, 2025

Added hunting merit redemption function. (Currently, only protagonist skins can be exchanged, and materials such as spirit beast materials will gradually be added.) Two sets of male and female protagonist fantasy characters have been added (corresponding to different genders, one set can be unlocked with free DLC, and the other set can be exchanged for hunting achievements) If the locked spirit beast contract is removed again, it will remain locked. Fixed the error display of spirit beast qualification exceeding the upper limit. Fixed the display error of time-consuming hunting battle settlement interface. Removed the incorrect function button for selling spirit beasts based on item level (which could cause abnormal sales).

[color=yellow] The plan includes supporting features such as a zoo, merit redemption, training, book writing, and evolution to be quickly eliminated! [/color]

But on May Day, I promised three kids to take them out to play for two days and haven't rested for a long time

[color=yellow] I have to take a few days off from work, but when I come back, I will immediately improve the zoo system. [/color]

Merit can be accumulated first, it will definitely be useful! Retaliative consumption at that time~[/color]

[color=yellow] Thank you all for your support! If you like games, remember to give a positive review on Steam to encourage you~Thank you on your knees~[/color]

