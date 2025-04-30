Hello Chasers!
The following updates will be made to the KP Shop.
1. Limited Time Costume (Dreamland) Resale
- Event Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
2. Package Sale
1. 6th Anniversary Package 1
⁃ Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
⁃ Season Level Increase +10 x1 + Supply Box (Dark Knight) x10
⁃ Purchase Limit: 3 per Account
⁃ KP Price: 2,000
2. 6th Anniversary Package 2
⁃ Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
⁃ Dye Select Cube x5 + Supply Box (Dark Knight) x10
⁃ Purchase Limit: 3 per Account
⁃ KP Price: 2,000
3. Supply Box Sale
-Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
Changed files in this update