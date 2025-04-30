 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18288618 Edited 30 April 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Chasers!

The following updates will be made to the KP Shop.

1. Limited Time Costume (Dreamland) Resale
  • Event Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
2. Package Sale

1. 6th Anniversary Package 1
⁃ Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
⁃ Season Level Increase +10 x1 + Supply Box (Dark Knight) x10
⁃ Purchase Limit: 3 per Account
⁃ KP Price: 2,000

2. 6th Anniversary Package 2
⁃ Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
⁃ Dye Select Cube x5 + Supply Box (Dark Knight) x10
⁃ Purchase Limit: 3 per Account
⁃ KP Price: 2,000

3. Supply Box Sale

-Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link