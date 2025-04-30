Hello Chasers!

The following updates will be made to the KP Shop.

1. Limited Time Costume (Dreamland) Resale

Event Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)



2. Package Sale

1. 6th Anniversary Package 1

⁃ Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

⁃ Season Level Increase +10 x1 + Supply Box (Dark Knight) x10

⁃ Purchase Limit: 3 per Account

⁃ KP Price: 2,000



2. 6th Anniversary Package 2

⁃ Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

⁃ Dye Select Cube x5 + Supply Box (Dark Knight) x10

⁃ Purchase Limit: 3 per Account

⁃ KP Price: 2,000



3. Supply Box Sale

-Sale Period: April 30, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance – May 21, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

