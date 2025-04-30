 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18288616 Edited 30 April 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixes:
Fixed an issue with Quicksave not storing Save Data properly
Fixed an issue that caused the “Stay in store for 24 hours” to fail at completion
Fixed an issue that caused the “buy 3 coffees” task to complete at 2 coffees
Fixed issues with the Progress Tree loading when the Utility Cart is unlocked
Fixed an issue that wouldn’t complete the Employee Management task if the feature was already unlocked
Fixed an issue that caused the Cashier to become stuck when sending them home

Balancing:
Reduced Warehouse Shelf, Produce Shelf, and Chest Freezer prices

Improvements:
Drastically reduced loading times

