Bugs Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Quicksave not storing Save Data properly

Fixed an issue that caused the “Stay in store for 24 hours” to fail at completion

Fixed an issue that caused the “buy 3 coffees” task to complete at 2 coffees

Fixed issues with the Progress Tree loading when the Utility Cart is unlocked

Fixed an issue that wouldn’t complete the Employee Management task if the feature was already unlocked

Fixed an issue that caused the Cashier to become stuck when sending them home

Balancing:

Reduced Warehouse Shelf, Produce Shelf, and Chest Freezer prices

Improvements:

Drastically reduced loading times