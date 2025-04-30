Bugs Fixes:
Fixed an issue with Quicksave not storing Save Data properly
Fixed an issue that caused the “Stay in store for 24 hours” to fail at completion
Fixed an issue that caused the “buy 3 coffees” task to complete at 2 coffees
Fixed issues with the Progress Tree loading when the Utility Cart is unlocked
Fixed an issue that wouldn’t complete the Employee Management task if the feature was already unlocked
Fixed an issue that caused the Cashier to become stuck when sending them home
Balancing:
Reduced Warehouse Shelf, Produce Shelf, and Chest Freezer prices
Improvements:
Drastically reduced loading times
Changed files in this update