Dear players,

Thank you for your continued support!

In this v1.10 update, we've added a special feature: the [Modian Crowdfunding Thank-You List], to honor every supporter who helped bring this game to life.

How to view: Start Menu ➤ System Settings ➤ Credits

This gently unfolding list records the names of our crowdfunding backers. It is thanks to these shining IDs that our game turned from a concept into reality. We offer our deepest gratitude and a heartfelt bow to everyone who supported us on the Modian platform!

We will continue working hard on the remaining development, and we sincerely appreciate your encouragement and oversight.

April 30, 2025