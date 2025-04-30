Hello Vampires!

Another Hot Fix! The Vampire bug slaying continues!

The following changes will be applied.

The following changes will be applied.

General

The Garden Lamp Post Flourish is now double-sided.

Fixed an issue where monster beam sequences would not play in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue where Nocturnal Opulence Stairs could clip through walls.

Fixed an issue with the Banquet Table that made decorations appear underneath the table surface.

Fixed an issue where lightning strikes could sometimes hit players inside castle rooms.

Renamed the “givecombatpreset” server admin command to “givecombatpresetandallunlocks” to properly reflect that it unlocks all progress.

A handful of server-side logic issues have been resolved.

Fixed an issue where Lucile the Venom Alchemist would throw a potion so hard that it would break Adam the Firstborn forever.

Fixed an issue that was causing server crashes.

Fixed an issue where Gaius the Cursed Champion could get stuck when resetting aggro.

Fixed an error with loading saves while Beatrice the Tailor was in her… “angry mood”.

If you're having issues with the game, make sure to take a look at our known bugs and fixes to see if there's a potential solution to get you back into Vardoran as quickly as possible!

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves! Here's how to do it.

Stay vigilant in the shadows of Vardoran, our fellow Vampires!

Eternally yours,

/Stunlock Studios