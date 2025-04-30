Hello little bats! 🦇
Thanks to your amazing response to the previous ELF UPDATE, a new sequel upgrade is here!
This patch brings even more of RAVENSBURG's elves up to the same visual and aesthetic standard; highlighting their unique Elven traits and aesthetic flavor! Along with that, some important bug fixes are included:
-
All portraits and expressions for Rosaire the Elf have been fully updated. In dialogue, menus & combat!
-
All portraits and expressions for Meinhard the Elf have been fully updated. In dialogue, menus & combat!
-
Fixed walking issue in St. Germaine's Centre map. Players were being placed too far below the correct location. Now you'll appear where intended.
-
Fixed several skills and abilities. Some were targeting only 1 enemy instead of all, and others weren’t triggering extra effects like stun or bleed. These now work as intended.
Thanks to all of you for your amazing support! <3
Remember you can vote in THIS THREAD to shape extra content for the next update, including CGs or new locations.
If you haven't, leaving a Review on Steam is also a great help to the game.
Good night~ 🦇
Changed files in this update