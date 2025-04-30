Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.



Hello little bats! 🦇

Thanks to your amazing response to the previous ELF UPDATE, a new sequel upgrade is here!

This patch brings even more of RAVENSBURG's elves up to the same visual and aesthetic standard; highlighting their unique Elven traits and aesthetic flavor! Along with that, some important bug fixes are included:

All portraits and expressions for Rosaire the Elf have been fully updated. In dialogue, menus & combat!

All portraits and expressions for Meinhard the Elf have been fully updated. In dialogue, menus & combat!

Fixed walking issue in St. Germaine's Centre map. Players were being placed too far below the correct location. Now you'll appear where intended.

Fixed several skills and abilities. Some were targeting only 1 enemy instead of all, and others weren’t triggering extra effects like stun or bleed. These now work as intended.

Thanks to all of you for your amazing support! <3

Remember you can vote in THIS THREAD to shape extra content for the next update, including CGs or new locations.

If you haven't, leaving a Review on Steam is also a great help to the game.

Good night~ 🦇