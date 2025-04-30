 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18288223 Edited 30 April 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch notes:

  • Fixed an issue with the global illuminations on lower settings.

  • Fixed an issue with the reflections on some meshes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3412001
  • Loading history…
