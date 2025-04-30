Hi everyone, Mr. Z here.

I've just pushed out a fairly large patch that contains major optimizations to the biggest problems we encountered during the previous demo. The building system has had a major rewrite to enable large player bases to no longer cause so much lag on the server and the client. What this means in layman's terms is that we're quickly approaching the kind of performance targets needed for Early Access release. Tomorrow the servers will be wiping so I highly encourage people to come play this new patch so we can gather good performance data for it and find those final issues causing lag.

Going forwards we'll be working on fixing the most serious exploits, an engine upgrade, an overhaul of the combat system/animations and preparing the last few things for launch. There is even more than that happening behind the scenes so stay tuned for more updates.