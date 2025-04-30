hi all, i'm very happy to announce that purrgatory is now available in french! this update was multiple years in the making and is the work of translator virtuoso léo l'hoost, with help from fellow translators krisfies and sunnykarrot (karolina urdenko). a million thanks to léo who has been very generous with his time and brought a keen eye to the game's dialog.

see below for a message from him:

Salut tout le monde ! Purrgatory est enfin disponible en français. C'est l'occasion de découvrir (ou de redécouvrir) ses super persos, ses jolis poèmes, et ses jeux de mots à n'en plus finir ! Niv a été d'une grande aide tout au long de la traduction, non seulement pour répondre aux questions, mais aussi pour faire en sorte de réellement adapter le jeu aux particularités de la langue. Ça a été un plaisir de travailler avec lui. À bien des égards, cette traduction a été un véritable défi, mais j'ai adoré l'expérience. J'espère que la version française de Purrgatory vous plaira !

Hey everyone! Purrgatory is finally available in French. The perfect opportunity to discover - or get back to - its cool characters, pretty poems and endless puns! Niv was a real help during the translation process, not only was he always available to answer questions, he also made sure we could truly adapt the game to the intricacies of the French language. It was a pleasure to be able to work with him. In many ways, working on this translation was a real challenge, but I loved the experience. I hope you'll enjoy the French version of Purrgatory!