Major 3 May 2025 Build 18288194 Edited 4 May 2025 – 02:32:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Client Fixes

  • Fixed OBS recording issues.

  • Resolved animation and shader loading bugs.

  • Fixed settings loading failures (e.g. graphics, music).

  • Addressed HiDPI crash and slow-storage crashes.

  • Fixed "No asset key" error on slower PCs.

  • Shortened black screen duration on some systems.

  • Various performance and stability fixes.

Dungeon Mechanics & Cooldowns

  • Dungeon entry disables character change; disconnecting still triggers cooldown.

  • Dungeon cooldown no longer resets on channel change.

  • Dungeon keys now expire after use.

  • Fixed leader-leave bug during dungeon runs.

  • General cooldowns now properly apply to boss dungeons.

  • Naga duration increased: 45 → 50 mins.

  • Full rebalance of all boss dungeons and loot systems.

  • Minotaur Dungeon: Redesigned, mounts disabled, level 120+ required.

  • Naga Runs now require defeating Commander Eormenor; HXP grants up to 300.

  • Updated dungeon entry levels for several bosses.

  • General Wildar and Eormenor now have new prerequisites.

  • Land of the Dead map optimized and repaired.

  • Cursed Warlord enemies rebalanced; high-level players redirected to Demon Cave.

  • Naga drop rates and content refreshed.

Core Systems & Spawn

  • Complete world spawn system rebuild.

  • Enhanced Mob AI: mobs now retreat if pathing fails.

  • Fixed grind-lag and creature rendering during farming.

  • Addressed knockback issue while running.

  • Damage balance optimized.

  • Fixed creature attack/tracking behavior.

Consumables & Mounts

  • Auto-potion no longer cancels normal potion effects.

  • Poison duration reduced.

  • Fixed Premium bar exploit and mount vendor UI bugs.

  • 24-hour mounts now purchasable with in-game gold.

  • Starter weapons now expire after 7 days.

  • Basic potion cooldown removed.

  • Removed “Already full” messages for Life/Mana potions.

  • Item pickup disabled while mounted.

  • Auto-potion fire rates adjusted.

Class & Map Adjustments

Wolfshaman Map

  • Removed poison from Mongrel Wolves.

  • Lowered damage/defense of all creatures.

  • Fixed HXP/gold exploit past level 25.

Witch Queen Map

  • Reduced damage/defense of all mobs.

  • Updated classification to "Esoteric".

  • Reduced archer range.

[color=#00cc66]Skogr[/color]

  • Hidden cast-time cooldown reduced, scaling fixed.

  • Hidden disabled with bows.

  • Fixed ranged mana use and poison block issues.

  • Light Step buff duration increased.

  • Updated backstep animation.

[color=#00cc66]Petrun[/color]

  • Blade Energy mana use optimized.

  • Fire Strike AoE increased.

  • Fear icon matches level.

  • Magical Armor improved.

  • Tornado/Black Strike scale with Strength now.

  • Fear pre-Apex buff effects adjusted.

[color=#00cc66]Dorhan[/color]

  • Blessed Armor buff duration: 2 → 5 minutes.

  • Removed Stomp stun; weapon requirement added.

  • Enhanced Inner Powers and Sword Energy buffs.

[color=#00cc66]Mage[/color]

  • Lightning Summon stun durations rebalanced.

  • Reflection’s defensive effect removed.

  • Physical damage bonuses → Magic Attack.

  • Healing: Cooldown 25s → 10s, now scales with Vitality.

  • Cast times added to Dragon/Lightning Throw.

  • Mage cast times and Dragon Throw cooldowns rebalanced.

Monsters, Loot & Drops

  • Fixed loot spawning at incorrect distance.

  • Removed Blue Seal drop from Red Guivre.

  • Zhein Elites no longer drop key items.

  • Fixed dungeon boss cooldown bug.

  • PVE monster gear now expires after 30 days and drops in Black Dragon.

  • Gem socket success rate increased by 15%.

UI & UX Improvements

  • Fixed attribute window screen lock bug.

  • Character Creation visuals improved.

  • Teleport NPCs now show level ranges.

  • In-game Wiki and Patch Notes added to ESC menu.

  • Fixed auto-attack animation glitch.

  • Capital NPC order updated by level.

  • Removed buff icons from party list.

  • Numbers now use comma separators.

  • Auction tax applies only on successful sale.

  • Jewelry can now use socketable ore.

Shop, Economy & Premium

  • GD coupons (25/50/75) drop from bosses; (100–750) in Shop.

  • Premium XP/Gold boosts corrected to 15%.

  • Wind Shoes Boots, Purple Potions, Minotaur King's Letter added to Shop.

  • New characters get starter Premium buffs + mount.

  • Marketplace tax moved to post-sale only.

Technical & Performance

  • Optimized client/server replication processes.

  • Grind-lag and render errors fixed.

  • FPS drops resolved – consistent 200+ FPS possible.

  • Fixed launcher crash related to settings.

Maps & World Adjustments

  • Land of the Dead map fully optimized.

  • Naga Palace: higher spawn rate and better map layout.

AI & Mechanics

  • Mobs that can't reach you now retreat instead of getting stuck.

Temporary Removals & Miscellaneous

  • Temporarily removed Wise Monk NPC.

Changed files in this update

