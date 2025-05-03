Client Fixes
Fixed OBS recording issues.
Resolved animation and shader loading bugs.
Fixed settings loading failures (e.g. graphics, music).
Addressed HiDPI crash and slow-storage crashes.
Fixed "No asset key" error on slower PCs.
Shortened black screen duration on some systems.
Various performance and stability fixes.
Dungeon Mechanics & Cooldowns
Dungeon entry disables character change; disconnecting still triggers cooldown.
Dungeon cooldown no longer resets on channel change.
Dungeon keys now expire after use.
Fixed leader-leave bug during dungeon runs.
General cooldowns now properly apply to boss dungeons.
Naga duration increased: 45 → 50 mins.
Full rebalance of all boss dungeons and loot systems.
Minotaur Dungeon: Redesigned, mounts disabled, level 120+ required.
Naga Runs now require defeating Commander Eormenor; HXP grants up to 300.
Updated dungeon entry levels for several bosses.
General Wildar and Eormenor now have new prerequisites.
Land of the Dead map optimized and repaired.
Cursed Warlord enemies rebalanced; high-level players redirected to Demon Cave.
Naga drop rates and content refreshed.
Core Systems & Spawn
Complete world spawn system rebuild.
Enhanced Mob AI: mobs now retreat if pathing fails.
Fixed grind-lag and creature rendering during farming.
Addressed knockback issue while running.
Damage balance optimized.
Fixed creature attack/tracking behavior.
Consumables & Mounts
Auto-potion no longer cancels normal potion effects.
Poison duration reduced.
Fixed Premium bar exploit and mount vendor UI bugs.
24-hour mounts now purchasable with in-game gold.
Starter weapons now expire after 7 days.
Basic potion cooldown removed.
Removed “Already full” messages for Life/Mana potions.
Item pickup disabled while mounted.
Auto-potion fire rates adjusted.
Class & Map Adjustments
Wolfshaman Map
Removed poison from Mongrel Wolves.
Lowered damage/defense of all creatures.
Fixed HXP/gold exploit past level 25.
Witch Queen Map
Reduced damage/defense of all mobs.
Updated classification to "Esoteric".
Reduced archer range.
[color=#00cc66]Skogr[/color]
Hidden cast-time cooldown reduced, scaling fixed.
Hidden disabled with bows.
Fixed ranged mana use and poison block issues.
Light Step buff duration increased.
Updated backstep animation.
[color=#00cc66]Petrun[/color]
Blade Energy mana use optimized.
Fire Strike AoE increased.
Fear icon matches level.
Magical Armor improved.
Tornado/Black Strike scale with Strength now.
Fear pre-Apex buff effects adjusted.
[color=#00cc66]Dorhan[/color]
Blessed Armor buff duration: 2 → 5 minutes.
Removed Stomp stun; weapon requirement added.
Enhanced Inner Powers and Sword Energy buffs.
[color=#00cc66]Mage[/color]
Lightning Summon stun durations rebalanced.
Reflection’s defensive effect removed.
Physical damage bonuses → Magic Attack.
Healing: Cooldown 25s → 10s, now scales with Vitality.
Cast times added to Dragon/Lightning Throw.
Mage cast times and Dragon Throw cooldowns rebalanced.
Monsters, Loot & Drops
Fixed loot spawning at incorrect distance.
Removed Blue Seal drop from Red Guivre.
Zhein Elites no longer drop key items.
Fixed dungeon boss cooldown bug.
PVE monster gear now expires after 30 days and drops in Black Dragon.
Gem socket success rate increased by 15%.
UI & UX Improvements
Fixed attribute window screen lock bug.
Character Creation visuals improved.
Teleport NPCs now show level ranges.
In-game Wiki and Patch Notes added to ESC menu.
Fixed auto-attack animation glitch.
Capital NPC order updated by level.
Removed buff icons from party list.
Numbers now use comma separators.
Auction tax applies only on successful sale.
Jewelry can now use socketable ore.
Shop, Economy & Premium
GD coupons (25/50/75) drop from bosses; (100–750) in Shop.
Premium XP/Gold boosts corrected to 15%.
Wind Shoes Boots, Purple Potions, Minotaur King's Letter added to Shop.
New characters get starter Premium buffs + mount.
Marketplace tax moved to post-sale only.
Technical & Performance
Optimized client/server replication processes.
Grind-lag and render errors fixed.
FPS drops resolved – consistent 200+ FPS possible.
Fixed launcher crash related to settings.
Maps & World Adjustments
Land of the Dead map fully optimized.
Naga Palace: higher spawn rate and better map layout.
AI & Mechanics
- Mobs that can't reach you now retreat instead of getting stuck.
Temporary Removals & Miscellaneous
- Temporarily removed Wise Monk NPC.
Changed files in this update