- Fixed a bug making players interact with unwanted things due to positioning.
- Fixed customer’s email asking for items named [item].
- Reworked how PC UI functions to fix a bug of it not receiving correct mouse inputs.
- Changed Cart, Discount and Tools stand positions on Mini and Small stores for better access to these item and be like Medium and Large ones.
Patch notes v0.4.7.9
