30 April 2025 Build 18288155 Edited 30 April 2025 – 00:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug making players interact with unwanted things due to positioning.
  • Fixed customer’s email asking for items named [item].
  • Reworked how PC UI functions to fix a bug of it not receiving correct mouse inputs.
  • Changed Cart, Discount and Tools stand positions on Mini and Small stores for better access to these item and be like Medium and Large ones.

