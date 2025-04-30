 Skip to content

Major 30 April 2025 Build 18288141
Update notes

Redid the entire Modifier menu to make it more clean and organized! Also made slight tweaks to pre-existing modifiers.

Added in 18 sub-modifiers! Sub-modifiers are basically V2s of the current modifiers!

