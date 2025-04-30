Version 1.0.3

Starter Decks: Fixed an issue that prevented Champion and Leader cards from being added to newly purchased Starter Decks in shops.

Greenhaven Trial: Objectives now update correctly after finding Lisette.

World-Map Portals: Resolved several portal bugs.

Deck Saving: Fixed a bug that prevented decks from saving; the Void Starter Deck can now be edited.

We’re currently testing additional card-effect fixes and other improvements, which will be released as soon as they’re ready.