30 April 2025 Build 18287956 Edited 30 April 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New:

  • New Gallery Feature: Now you can take a look at all the people, places, and clues you've encountered in the game as well as seeing what you're missing...

  • Improved Player Analytics: We’ve been steadily updating our play through analytics to help us understand how you play, and how we can make the game better.
    (Note: The feature can be enabled or disabled in game settings but we hope you’ll leave it on to help us make the game better for everyone.)

Changes:
  • Reduced file size: This update optimizes some of the game assets for a faster download and smaller install size on your device.
Bug fixes:
  • Minor updates and improvements across the whole game.

Enjoy!

