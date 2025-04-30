New:
-
New Gallery Feature: Now you can take a look at all the people, places, and clues you've encountered in the game as well as seeing what you're missing...
-
Improved Player Analytics: We’ve been steadily updating our play through analytics to help us understand how you play, and how we can make the game better.
(Note: The feature can be enabled or disabled in game settings but we hope you’ll leave it on to help us make the game better for everyone.)
Changes:
- Reduced file size: This update optimizes some of the game assets for a faster download and smaller install size on your device.
Bug fixes:
- Minor updates and improvements across the whole game.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update