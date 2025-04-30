New Gallery Feature: Now you can take a look at all the people, places, and clues you've encountered in the game as well as seeing what you're missing...

Improved Player Analytics: We’ve been steadily updating our play through analytics to help us understand how you play, and how we can make the game better.

(Note: The feature can be enabled or disabled in game settings but we hope you’ll leave it on to help us make the game better for everyone.)