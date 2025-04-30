 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18287869 Edited 30 April 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small updates:

  • There was a bug with unlocking the "Monster Chef" achievement that has been fixed. Now, if you have completed everything, you can simply enter the level and "Monster Chef" will unlock if you have all the other achievements, even if you have deleted the save game and restarted the game.

  • The electrician cat was preventing the "Fix the power panel 5 times" achievement. Now, if he prevents a power outage, you will get this notification and it will count towards the achievement.

  • I added a option to disable the goblin invasions, it is in the new tab of settings "Accessibility". This will not prevent the first invasion after the letters in the elevator, but it will prevent all random invasions. You can disable this option at any time.

