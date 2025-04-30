Subdivision Battles
Lowland map changes
The number of capture points has been reduced from 7 to 3, and their locations have been changed.
The map has undergone minor landscape changes to balance the sides.
The current map rework is not considered final.
Subdivision Battles changes
Brawl
|Stage
|Timing
|Supply limits
|Final
|20 minutes
|Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.
Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.
Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp – 3 pcs..
Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| Break between stages | 5 minutes | |
Tournaments
|Stage
|Timing
|Supply limits
|Final
|20 minutes
|Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.
Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.
Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |
| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.
Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |
| 1/8 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.
Outpost– 4 pcs. |
| Break between stages | 3 minutes | |
Base capture
|Stage
|Timing
|Supply limits
|Final
|20 minutes
|Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.
Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.
Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |
| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.
Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |
| 1/8 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.
Outpost– 4 pcs. |
| 1/16 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.
Outpost– 4 pcs. |
| Break between stages | 3 minutes | |
Current map set
Until the current moment, it was not known about the chances of a particular map to appear at Subdivision Battles. It's time to change it.
Brawl
|Number of participants in the group
|Map and chance of appearance
|2 participants
|Coniferous: 25%
Lowland: 25%
Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%
Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |
| 3 participants | Malaya Berdovka: 100% |
| 4 participants | The Wind Rose: 50%
Quarters: 50% |
Tournaments
|Stage
|Map and chance of appearance
|Final
|Coniferous: 25%
Lowland: 25%
Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%
Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |
| Semi-final | Coniferous: ~33%
Lowland: ~33%
Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%
Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |
| 1/4 | Coniferous: ~33%
Lowland: ~33%
Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%
Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |
| 1/8 | Coniferous: 50%
Lowland: 50% |
Base capture
|Stage
|Map and chance of appearance
|Final
|Coniferous: 25%
Lowland: 25%
Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%
Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |
| Semi-final | Coniferous: ~33%
Lowland: ~33%
Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%
Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |
| 1/4 | Coniferous: ~33%
Lowland: ~33%
Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%
Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |
| 1/8 | Coniferous: 50%
Lowland: 50% |
| 1/16 | Coniferous: 50%
Lowland: 50% |
