Subdivision Battles

Lowland map changes

The number of capture points has been reduced from 7 to 3, and their locations have been changed.

The map has undergone minor landscape changes to balance the sides.

The current map rework is not considered final.

Subdivision Battles changes

Brawl

Stage Timing Supply limits Final 20 minutes Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.

Outpost – 6 pcs. |

| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.

Outpost – 6 pcs. |

| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp – 3 pcs..

Outpost – 6 pcs. |

| Break between stages | 5 minutes | |

Tournaments

Stage Timing Supply limits Final 20 minutes Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.

Outpost – 6 pcs. |

| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.

Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |

| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.

Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |

| 1/8 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.

Outpost– 4 pcs. |

| Break between stages | 3 minutes | |

Base capture

Stage Timing Supply limits Final 20 minutes Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.

Outpost – 6 pcs. |

| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.

Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |

| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.

Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |

| 1/8 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.

Outpost– 4 pcs. |

| 1/16 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.

Outpost– 4 pcs. |

| Break between stages | 3 minutes | |

Current map set

Until the current moment, it was not known about the chances of a particular map to appear at Subdivision Battles. It's time to change it.

Brawl

Number of participants in the group Map and chance of appearance 2 participants Coniferous: 25%

Lowland: 25%

Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%

Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |

| 3 participants | Malaya Berdovka: 100% |

| 4 participants | The Wind Rose: 50%

Quarters: 50% |

Tournaments

Stage Map and chance of appearance Final Coniferous: 25%

Lowland: 25%

Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%

Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |

| Semi-final | Coniferous: ~33%

Lowland: ~33%

Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%

Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |

| 1/4 | Coniferous: ~33%

Lowland: ~33%

Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%

Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |

| 1/8 | Coniferous: 50%

Lowland: 50% |

Base capture

Stage Map and chance of appearance Final Coniferous: 25%

Lowland: 25%

Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%

Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |

| Semi-final | Coniferous: ~33%

Lowland: ~33%

Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%

Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |

| 1/4 | Coniferous: ~33%

Lowland: ~33%

Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%

Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |

| 1/8 | Coniferous: 50%

Lowland: 50% |

| 1/16 | Coniferous: 50%

Lowland: 50% |