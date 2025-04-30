 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18287839 Edited 30 April 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy
Subdivision Battles

Lowland map changes

The number of capture points has been reduced from 7 to 3, and their locations have been changed.

The map has undergone minor landscape changes to balance the sides.

The current map rework is not considered final.

Subdivision Battles changes
Brawl
Stage Timing Supply limits
Final 20 minutes Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.

Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.

Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp – 3 pcs..

Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| Break between stages | 5 minutes | |

Tournaments
Stage Timing Supply limits
Final 20 minutes Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.

Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.

Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |
| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.

Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |
| 1/8 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.

Outpost– 4 pcs. |
| Break between stages | 3 minutes | |

Base capture
Stage Timing Supply limits
Final 20 minutes Mobile Camp – 3 pcs.

Outpost – 6 pcs. |
| Semi-final | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.

Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |
| 1/4 | 20 minutes | Mobile Camp: 2 pcs. → 3 pcs.

Outpost: 4 pcs. → 6 pcs. |
| 1/8 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.

Outpost– 4 pcs. |
| 1/16 | 15 minutes | Mobile Camp – 2 pcs.

Outpost– 4 pcs. |
| Break between stages | 3 minutes | |

Current map set

Until the current moment, it was not known about the chances of a particular map to appear at Subdivision Battles. It's time to change it.

Brawl
Number of participants in the group Map and chance of appearance
2 participants Coniferous: 25%

Lowland: 25%

Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%

Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |
| 3 participants | Malaya Berdovka: 100% |
| 4 participants | The Wind Rose: 50%

Quarters: 50% |

Tournaments
Stage Map and chance of appearance
Final Coniferous: 25%

Lowland: 25%

Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%

Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |
| Semi-final | Coniferous: ~33%

Lowland: ~33%

Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%

Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |
| 1/4 | Coniferous: ~33%

Lowland: ~33%

Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%

Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |
| 1/8 | Coniferous: 50%

Lowland: 50% |

Base capture
Stage Map and chance of appearance
Final Coniferous: 25%

Lowland: 25%

Malaya Berdovka (1): 25%

Malaya Berdovka (2): 25% |
| Semi-final | Coniferous: ~33%

Lowland: ~33%

Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%

Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |
| 1/4 | Coniferous: ~33%

Lowland: ~33%

Malaya Berdovka (1): ~16.5%

Malaya Berdovka (2): ~16.5% |
| 1/8 | Coniferous: 50%

Lowland: 50% |
| 1/16 | Coniferous: 50%

Lowland: 50% |

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1818452
