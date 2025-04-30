 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18287820 Edited 30 April 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch is to lay the groundwork for late game item management on SimPlayers including setting the stage for an "upgrade item" UI for them.

Here's what's going live:

  • Right Clicking to Inspect a SimPlayer and then left clicking on their equipment slots opens a new UI window where you can more easily compare items and assign new equipment. You can also tell them to discard old equipment from this window. (There is no undo - be careful!)
    a.) This window will be used to help SimPlayers upgrade equipment in the near future (not yet)

  • You no longer need to right click on an item to see its stats / read its effects. Simply mousing over the item will do that.

  • Corpses have a DESTROY ALL button. It is not bound to any keys yet and requires a mouse click for now.

  • BUG: Fixed a bug where if a party member dies, duelists would stop refilling mana

As always, I'm here for bugs!

-Brian

