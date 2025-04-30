This patch is to lay the groundwork for late game item management on SimPlayers including setting the stage for an "upgrade item" UI for them.

Here's what's going live:

Right Clicking to Inspect a SimPlayer and then left clicking on their equipment slots opens a new UI window where you can more easily compare items and assign new equipment. You can also tell them to discard old equipment from this window. (There is no undo - be careful!)

a.) This window will be used to help SimPlayers upgrade equipment in the near future (not yet)

You no longer need to right click on an item to see its stats / read its effects. Simply mousing over the item will do that.

Corpses have a DESTROY ALL button. It is not bound to any keys yet and requires a mouse click for now.

BUG: Fixed a bug where if a party member dies, duelists would stop refilling mana



As always, I'm here for bugs!

-Brian