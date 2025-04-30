This patch is to lay the groundwork for late game item management on SimPlayers including setting the stage for an "upgrade item" UI for them.
Here's what's going live:
-
Right Clicking to Inspect a SimPlayer and then left clicking on their equipment slots opens a new UI window where you can more easily compare items and assign new equipment. You can also tell them to discard old equipment from this window. (There is no undo - be careful!)
a.) This window will be used to help SimPlayers upgrade equipment in the near future (not yet)
-
You no longer need to right click on an item to see its stats / read its effects. Simply mousing over the item will do that.
-
Corpses have a DESTROY ALL button. It is not bound to any keys yet and requires a mouse click for now.
-
BUG: Fixed a bug where if a party member dies, duelists would stop refilling mana
-
As always, I'm here for bugs!
-Brian
