We've added 2 more missions to the campaign, and 1 new skirmish map. We've also been squashing a variety of reported bugs and continued to tune the core experience.
Expanded Campaign!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3124851
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3124852
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update