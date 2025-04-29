fixed an issue where level 7 data would not load correctly from the save file (cloud level scores)

fixed an issue where one of the level place holder squares would not appear under certain conditions

added code for loading level 8 and level 9 save data for when they are added to the game

the cloud level S rank now counts as an S rank that can be used to unlock level 6

adjusted cloud level rank requirements to make getting an S or an A harder and getting a B or C easier

ported the game over to the newest version of godot

fixed an issue with the cloud level ending screen being shown on the beach

ported the game over to godot v 4.4.0, this has helped us have better loading times and access to new features in the editor, also preparing to make better open gl compatibility for users who do not have a gpu with vulkan support