 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18287516 Edited 29 April 2025 – 23:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

fixed an issue where level 7 data would not load correctly from the save file (cloud level scores)
fixed an issue where one of the level place holder squares would not appear under certain conditions
added code for loading level 8 and level 9 save data for when they are added to the game
the cloud level S rank now counts as an S rank that can be used to unlock level 6
adjusted cloud level rank requirements to make getting an S or an A harder and getting a B or C easier
ported the game over to the newest version of godot
fixed an issue with the cloud level ending screen being shown on the beach
ported the game over to godot v 4.4.0, this has helped us have better loading times and access to new features in the editor, also preparing to make better open gl compatibility for users who do not have a gpu with vulkan support

Changed files in this update

Depot 3103321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link