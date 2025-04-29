fixed an issue where level 7 data would not load correctly from the save file (cloud level scores)
fixed an issue where one of the level place holder squares would not appear under certain conditions
added code for loading level 8 and level 9 save data for when they are added to the game
the cloud level S rank now counts as an S rank that can be used to unlock level 6
adjusted cloud level rank requirements to make getting an S or an A harder and getting a B or C easier
ported the game over to the newest version of godot
fixed an issue with the cloud level ending screen being shown on the beach
ported the game over to godot v 4.4.0, this has helped us have better loading times and access to new features in the editor, also preparing to make better open gl compatibility for users who do not have a gpu with vulkan support
More bug fixes and game engine updates
fixed an issue where level 7 data would not load correctly from the save file (cloud level scores)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update