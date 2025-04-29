 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18287492 Edited 30 April 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed Main menu and Lobby

  • Added a character level reference to the Main menu

  • Added a New Weapon, The "Mini-Mini-Gun"

  • Changed player crosshair

  • Added Crosshair to point fire mode

  • Fixed Zombie dismemberment for shotguns

  • Fixed animation jitters with recoil on sniper rifles

  • Fixed "baba Yaga" shotgun sound not adjusting with weapon volume in menu

  • Fixed two out of bounds exploits

  • Increased the rank points received from zombies on all waves

  • Changed all character models

  • Work continues on the new map "Disturbia"

  • Working on adding weapon charms based on player rank, The charms will be automatically swapped when you level up
    Note: You will eventually be able to swap the character in the main menu to your favorite character

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
