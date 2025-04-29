-
Changed Main menu and Lobby
-
Added a character level reference to the Main menu
-
Added a New Weapon, The "Mini-Mini-Gun"
-
Changed player crosshair
-
Added Crosshair to point fire mode
-
Fixed Zombie dismemberment for shotguns
-
Fixed animation jitters with recoil on sniper rifles
-
Fixed "baba Yaga" shotgun sound not adjusting with weapon volume in menu
-
Fixed two out of bounds exploits
-
Increased the rank points received from zombies on all waves
-
Changed all character models
-
Work continues on the new map "Disturbia"
-
Working on adding weapon charms based on player rank, The charms will be automatically swapped when you level up
Note: You will eventually be able to swap the character in the main menu to your favorite character
Update v0.96.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update