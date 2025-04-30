Added:
- New RK-1017 Fiery Skin: Epic/Purple Grade.
- Added a text to the Acoins "Offline" when the server is not available or at maintenance. To not confuse players.
Here is how it will look:
![]( https://raw.githubusercontent.com/schlommo3/CASE-2-Animatronics-Multiplayer/main/NewsStuff/Screenshot 2025-04-29 160620.png)
QoL Changes:
-
Reduces the Drop rate for Common items.
-
Increased the Drop rate for Special Items.
-
Changed the Requirements for Multiplayer Achievements (only newly added ones)
-
Every Achievement now requires only 5 points.
-
Mashed Potatoes (EMMA A-1 Ceiling Ability) now also allows 1 and 2 Survivor Kills.
Improved:
-
Remade the Wardrobe System from new (the technical part).
-
Items will have an Animation on Spawn.
-
The Shader of the Golden Hats of the Survivors.
-
Added Colored Eyes to Those Nitrous Skins: Cream, Mossy and Aqua and Updated their Item Icons. Here is an Image:
![](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/schlommo3/CASE-2-Animatronics-Multiplayer/main/NewsStuff/Screenshot 2025-04-29 164357.png)
![](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/schlommo3/CASE-2-Animatronics-Multiplayer/main/NewsStuff/Screenshot 2025-04-29 164404.png)
![](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/schlommo3/CASE-2-Animatronics-Multiplayer/main/NewsStuff/Screenshot 2025-04-29 164410.png)
Fixed:
-
Acoins.
-
Wardrobe Exploits
-
Emma had a glitched Landing in some locations.
-
Emma Ceiling ability was “hanging” Other players in different locations. She just became invisible, But not for the host.
-
Survivor Cloths did not render correctly at some specific camera angles.
-
Spectating sometimes never worked correctly.
-
Factory Out of Map glitches.
-
Forest a location where you can be Stuck.
