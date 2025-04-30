 Skip to content

30 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

  • New RK-1017 Fiery Skin: Epic/Purple Grade.

  • Added a text to the Acoins "Offline" when the server is not available or at maintenance. To not confuse players.
    Here is how it will look:

![]( https://raw.githubusercontent.com/schlommo3/CASE-2-Animatronics-Multiplayer/main/NewsStuff/Screenshot 2025-04-29 160620.png)

QoL Changes:

  • Reduces the Drop rate for Common items.

  • Increased the Drop rate for Special Items.

  • Changed the Requirements for Multiplayer Achievements (only newly added ones)

  • Every Achievement now requires only 5 points.

  • Mashed Potatoes (EMMA A-1 Ceiling Ability) now also allows 1 and 2 Survivor Kills.

Improved:

  • Remade the Wardrobe System from new (the technical part).

  • Items will have an Animation on Spawn.

  • The Shader of the Golden Hats of the Survivors.

  • Added Colored Eyes to Those Nitrous Skins: Cream, Mossy and Aqua and Updated their Item Icons. Here is an Image:

![](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/schlommo3/CASE-2-Animatronics-Multiplayer/main/NewsStuff/Screenshot 2025-04-29 164357.png)
![](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/schlommo3/CASE-2-Animatronics-Multiplayer/main/NewsStuff/Screenshot 2025-04-29 164404.png)
![](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/schlommo3/CASE-2-Animatronics-Multiplayer/main/NewsStuff/Screenshot 2025-04-29 164410.png)

Fixed:

  • Acoins.

  • Wardrobe Exploits

  • Emma had a glitched Landing in some locations.

  • Emma Ceiling ability was “hanging” Other players in different locations. She just became invisible, But not for the host.

  • Survivor Cloths did not render correctly at some specific camera angles.

  • Spectating sometimes never worked correctly.

  • Factory Out of Map glitches.

  • Forest a location where you can be Stuck.

