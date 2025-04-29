 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18287327 Edited 29 April 2025 – 23:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

4/29/2025

9.14.2 Misc

Balancing:
Reduced summoning fatigue by 20%.
Reduced mana to numerous enemies by 50-66%.
Greatly reduced NG+ stat debuff on Golem
and Ghostship.

Misc:
Fixed multiplication issue inside of status
infliction formula.
Reduced overall weight of status infliction
formula by 20%.
Fixed Golem and Ghostship from having
permanent CF debuffs. (old saves will require
entering and exiting of cosmic color)
Fixed negative display issue when removing
too many ghosts.
Slightly improved performance by compressing
various images.

Changed files in this update

Windows Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
