4/29/2025

9.14.2 Misc

Balancing:

Reduced summoning fatigue by 20%.

Reduced mana to numerous enemies by 50-66%.

Greatly reduced NG+ stat debuff on Golem

and Ghostship.

Misc:

Fixed multiplication issue inside of status

infliction formula.

Reduced overall weight of status infliction

formula by 20%.

Fixed Golem and Ghostship from having

permanent CF debuffs. (old saves will require

entering and exiting of cosmic color)

Fixed negative display issue when removing

too many ghosts.

Slightly improved performance by compressing

various images.