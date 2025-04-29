-
Fixed incorrect requirement text on the "Foreign Trade" skill
-
Fixed a typo in the "Ransom" and "Cavern Collision" events
-
Fixed the first option of the "Recruitment" event being unclickable
-
Smoked meat, smoked fish, and bread will no longer be instant craft if the player has the "Efficient Crafting" skill. (Slightly inconsistent, but the other option rendered production buildings useless which was not intended)
-
Sell price for items now properly scale with game stage
-
Reduced refund material amount for destroying buildings, 50%->35%
-
Removed gold refund for destroying buildings (it never actually gave gold but the refund preview said it did)
-
Adjusted the material requirement for orchards, wood cost 30->25, fruit cost 5->10
-
Adjusted the balance of the drought
-
The drought will now be shorter than the other storylines
-
Easy: 18-36 -> 14-23 months
-
Medium: 24-48 -> 18-30 months
-
Hard: 30-60 -> 23-38 months
-
The chance of a farm plot being affected by drought will now be lower
-
Easy: 25% -> 20%
-
Medium: 50% -> 35%
-
Hard: 75% -> 65%
-
The chance of the market lacking food each month is decreased
-
Easy: 25% -> 20%
-
Medium: 75% -> 50%
-
Hard: 100% -> 75%
-
The efficiency penalty from the "Struggling Wildlife" event is decreased and now scales with difficulty (from -75)
-
Easy: -25
-
Medium: -35
-
Hard: -75
-
Pressing ESC on the main menu will toggle the options menu
Patch 1.0.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update