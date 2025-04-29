Fixed incorrect requirement text on the "Foreign Trade" skill

Fixed a typo in the "Ransom" and "Cavern Collision" events

Fixed the first option of the "Recruitment" event being unclickable

Smoked meat, smoked fish, and bread will no longer be instant craft if the player has the "Efficient Crafting" skill. (Slightly inconsistent, but the other option rendered production buildings useless which was not intended)

Sell price for items now properly scale with game stage

Reduced refund material amount for destroying buildings, 50%->35%

Removed gold refund for destroying buildings (it never actually gave gold but the refund preview said it did)

Adjusted the material requirement for orchards, wood cost 30->25, fruit cost 5->10

Adjusted the balance of the drought

The drought will now be shorter than the other storylines

Easy: 18-36 -> 14-23 months

Medium: 24-48 -> 18-30 months

Hard: 30-60 -> 23-38 months

The chance of a farm plot being affected by drought will now be lower

Easy: 25% -> 20%

Medium: 50% -> 35%

Hard: 75% -> 65%

The chance of the market lacking food each month is decreased

Easy: 25% -> 20%

Medium: 75% -> 50%

Hard: 100% -> 75%

The efficiency penalty from the "Struggling Wildlife" event is decreased and now scales with difficulty (from -75)

Easy: -25

Medium: -35

Hard: -75