Ladies and gentlemen... The time has come!

Versebound 1.0 is OUT NOW!

Enjoy the full game with a new map, weapons, unlocks, characters, rituals and much more!

You can get the game with a 10% discount during the first week of the launch :)

Release Trailer

Go and grab your copy now! :) We hope you enjoy the game.

Also don't hesitate to drop a review, it helps us a lot!

Happy gaming!