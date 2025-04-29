Hello Scrawlers,

Our latest update, EA 7, is here—and it’s focused on making your time in the Chaos Tower smoother, clearer, and a bit more fair.

Here’s what’s new:

Quick Rules Page Added

We’ve introduced a Quick Rules page for players who want a fast and accessible way to learn the core mechanics without committing to the full tutorial. You can access it anytime via the new HELP button on the game board. First-time players will now see the Quick Rules instead of being prompted for the full tutorial.

Ability Feedback Improvements

The ability bar now flashes when a champion ability is ready to use during the summon or action phase depending on when your Champion Ability is useable.

The current game mode is now displayed during runs under the floors/turns display.

Kozikth's ability now shows an icon over the first selected target for better clarity.

Cat Kaiser now targets a single allied Creature of your choice rather than all.

Cat Kaiser Stat Adjustment: +10 starting HP and 10 less maximum AP.

UI/UX Enhancements

Glyphs (controller prompts) are now properly displayed in the settings menu when cycling through windows with keyboard/controller.

The Settings Menu "Board View Type" description has been updated to clarify that bumpers toggle between info panels in Simple mode.

The Player's and Opponent's Creature and Enchantment Hands now fade out when they’re not usable—still hoverable, just clearer. This should greatly reduce bloat and make the UI much more clear for new players.

As always, thank you for your support and feedback! Every bit of it helps us improve the game and make CardScrawl the best it can be.

See you in the arena—and don’t forget to try the new Quick Rules if you're showing the game to a friend!

— The Mire Studios Team