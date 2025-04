Today's update is a small quality of life addition.

Previously, published board URLs only worked once you were already in a campaign. Now they also work from the main menu.

If you attempt to import a published board from the main menu, you will be prompted, and a new campaign will be created with your chosen board inside. The prompt allows you to choose a name for this new campaign.

Alright, back to the feature forges we go! See you in the next release.